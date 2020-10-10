UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €37.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.73 ($52.63).

1COV stock opened at €44.78 ($52.68) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.85.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

