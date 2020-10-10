UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €41.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAI. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.94 ($55.23).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €48.18 ($56.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion and a PE ratio of -174.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of €44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.50. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

