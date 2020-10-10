UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €21.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.61 ($30.13).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €23.42 ($27.55) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.70.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.