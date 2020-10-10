UBS Group Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXS. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.31 ($65.07).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €50.01 and a 200-day moving average of €45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

