UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €235.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €218.08 ($256.56).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at €202.70 ($238.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion and a PE ratio of 47.85. Linde has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a twelve month high of €221.70 ($260.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €206.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €188.88.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.