UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €118.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.92 ($125.79).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €117.25 ($137.94) on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.80.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

