UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €100.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.70 ($96.12).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €91.52 ($107.67) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €90.24 ($106.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.80.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

