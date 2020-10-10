UBS Group Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $11.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MEOH. Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 2,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

