UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.64) target price on Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BNP Paribas cut Relx to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,902 ($24.85).

Get Relx alerts:

REL opened at GBX 1,681.15 ($21.97) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,739.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.63.

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relx will post 103.2722403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.