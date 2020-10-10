UBS Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR:DLG opened at €40.56 ($47.72) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.51 and a 200-day moving average of €35.39. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.