UBS Group Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €7.06 ($8.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.88. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of €13.60 ($16.00).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

