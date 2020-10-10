UGAS (UGAS) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $519,938.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

