United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get United Bancshares Inc. OH alerts:

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.42% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.