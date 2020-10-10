United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UDIRF shares. Commerzbank lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of United Internet stock remained flat at $$40.00 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. United Internet has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

