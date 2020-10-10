United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.83

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.83 and traded as high as $96.47. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $94.59, with a volume of 2,825 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.60.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $501,216.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,063 shares of company stock worth $563,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 114.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.