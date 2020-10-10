Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UVSP. BidaskClub cut Univest Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $457.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 123.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Univest Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Univest Financial by 183.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 27.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Univest Financial by 168.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

