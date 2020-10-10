Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

UNM opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

