Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Hits $52.93 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $52.93 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00046686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.05061086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, IDAX, TOPBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.