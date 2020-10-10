Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Shares of Ur-Energy stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,108. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.72.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URG. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ur-Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 166.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 245,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 153,193 shares during the period.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

