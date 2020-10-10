Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $388.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $24.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

