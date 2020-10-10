US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.50. US Gold has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Gold will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

