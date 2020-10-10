USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) Trading Up 1%

USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.22 and last traded at $52.22. Approximately 49,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 18,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.