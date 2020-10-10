USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) Trading Up 1.1%

USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30. 2,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.