USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Hits Market Cap of $631,365.39

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $631,365.39 and approximately $1,203.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,348.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.38 or 0.02126942 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001137 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00498336 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009228 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,770,054 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

