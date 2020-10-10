Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 317.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. 5,618,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

