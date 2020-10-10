Valor Token (VALOR) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $150,248.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.05073573 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

