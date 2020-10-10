ValuEngine Downgrades Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GFED. Raymond James cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFED. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $587,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

