ValuEngine Downgrades Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of HGEN opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

