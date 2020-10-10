ValuEngine Lowers Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBCP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475,566 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

