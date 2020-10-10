ValuEngine Upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

