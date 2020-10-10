Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Valvoline stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,881 shares of company stock valued at $795,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 848,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,521,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

