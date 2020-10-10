Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.30. Approximately 1,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 59.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.