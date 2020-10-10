Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Raised to $2.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $1.85 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.35 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.46.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

