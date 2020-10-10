Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Veoneer by 34.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Veoneer by 42.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 104.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. 273,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

