Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $351,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,776,163.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 26.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 409,072 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,901,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $6,450,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.