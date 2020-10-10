Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, YoBit and Trade By Trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,372.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.36 or 0.03300582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.64 or 0.02124753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00437999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.01031138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00587948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00047391 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,887,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

