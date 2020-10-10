Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

