VIBE (VIBE) Tops One Day Volume of $275,138.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $275,138.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.53 or 0.05069503 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

