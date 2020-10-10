Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Shares Up 0.7%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.48. 22,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 79,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VITFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

