VideoCoin (VID) One Day Volume Tops $142,293.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $10.62 million and $142,293.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

