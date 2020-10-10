Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Visa by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Visa stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

