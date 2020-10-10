Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

NYSE V opened at $206.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

