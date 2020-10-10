Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 547,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

