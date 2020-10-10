Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 224,766 shares changing hands.

VGZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (up from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 5.19% of Vista Gold worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

