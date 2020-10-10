Visteon (NYSE:VC) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. Visteon has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Visteon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

