Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.23

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.23 and traded as high as $29.15. Vivendi shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 2,806 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.