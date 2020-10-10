Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

