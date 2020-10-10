Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
Shares of VYGR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.