W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at UBS Group

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRA. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.39. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.