Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.60.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $79.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $544,819.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,695.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $474,834.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,031.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 149,987 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.