Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average is $128.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

